Colton Parayko Signs 8-Yr Extension With St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have inked defenseman Colton Parayko to a long-term extension on Wednesday. The blueliner gets another eight years with the team and will lock in at an annual average salary of $6.5 million per season. Considered by most to be a second-pair defensive defenceman, he’s struggled compared to early expectations/projections in his career, but he still would have been a coveted asset on the free agent market had he gotten there.