Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Colton Parayko Signs 8-Yr Extension With St. Louis Blues

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues have inked defenseman Colton Parayko to a long-term extension on Wednesday. The blueliner gets another eight years with the team and will lock in at an annual average salary of $6.5 million per season. Considered by most to be a second-pair defensive defenceman, he’s struggled compared to early expectations/projections in his career, but he still would have been a coveted asset on the free agent market had he gotten there.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Parayko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoff#Playoff Games#The St Louis Blues#The Blue Note
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLozarkradionews.com

Parayko agrees to 8-year contract extension

Colton Parayko isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Wednesday, Parayko agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues worth $52 million ($6.5 million AAV). The 2021-22 season would have been the final year of Parayko’s current five-year contract. The new agreement will keep the St....
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Roundup: Islanders finally announce signings; Blues ink Parayko; and is a Jack Eichel trade off for now

Lou Lamoriello was certainly very busy this summer. Today, the worst kept secret in hockey was finally revealed with the Islanders making four signings official and other soon to be made official. NHL Roundup: Islanders announce signings. The New York Islanders signed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals made a mistake not signing Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols (55) bats during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. At the time, many fans thought the St Louis Cardinals should sign Albert Pujols. It sure looks like they were right. When Albert Pujols was released by the...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

St. Louis Blues Agree To Terms With Zack Bolduc

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal for first-round pick Zack Bolduc. The young forward was picked 17th overall in 2021 and is coming off a strong season with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. Bolduc, 18, had 29 points in 27 games this season for...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Jimmy Hayes

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues have signed 2021 first-round pick Zac Bolduc to a three-year entry-level contract. He was selected 17th overall. Canucks and Flames requiring fan and employee vaccination. Vancouver Canucks: Complete details will be announced soon but all fans, employees and event staff will be...
NHLTelegraph

St. Louis Blues's Louie fourth-most popular NHL mascot

According to a recent poll from Play Canada, who surveyed 2,000 NHL fans across the United States and Canada, Louie, the blue polar bear mascot of the St. Louis Blues, is the fourth-most popular mascot in the league. The rest of the top five was Carlton the Bear from the...
NHLYardbarker

St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Justin Faulk Trade

The St. Louis Blues made a late offseason move prior to the 2019-20 season that sent a shockwave around the league, as they acquired Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes for Joel Edmundson, Dominik Bokk, and a 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 209, Nikita Guslistov). While we haven’t seen a ton...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Andrei Svechnikov signs 8-year contract extension

NHL trade rumors reported earlier this week that there was a possibility Andrei Svechnikov could receive an offer sheet. Well those rumors were put to rest. The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Svechnikov on an eight-year contract, which is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.
MLBchatsports.com

The reasons why St. Louis Cardinals won’t sign Carlos Correa

FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 26: St. Louis Cardinals Sr. Vice President & General Manager John Mozeliak watches the action prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Jet Blue Field on February 26, 2013 in Fort Myers, Florida. The Cardinals defeated the Red Sox 15-4. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Tuukka Rask, Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues

Jimmy Murphy: Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask said on WEEI/NESN radio that he plans on playing later on this season and possibly next year as well. He said he will only play for the Boston Bruins and that it’s not about the money. He wants another run or two with the Bruins.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Brady Tkachuk Fed Up With Senators.

As we get closer to the NHL season you'd be surprised at some of the names that remain unsigned by their teams. It's a pretty talented list of unsigned restricted free agents to start the month of September. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughers, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk all remain unsigned...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders still in the mix for St Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko (Rumor)

Mar 25, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) looks on in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports. With deals apparently agreed to between the New York Islanders and a slew of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy