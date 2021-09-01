Riverheads volleyball team brings experience to new season

GREENVILLE — The Gladiators volleyball team rolled out its fall of 2021 squad Monday evening in a nondistrict match-up against visiting Bath County. After being delayed for a week, the team easily won its season-opener in straight sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11. The Chargers challenged the Gladiators in each game, but could not overcome the play execution and strong serving from the home team. After quickly finishing off Bath in game one, Riverheads went up 7-2 in the second game off the serving arm of Kale Argenbright.