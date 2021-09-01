Wisdom and finance
The idea of keeping up with the Joneses is very much alive today. It’s a phenomenon that crosses all socioeconomic boundaries and generally results in people living beyond their means. Yet people who live beyond their means are living in a false sense of reality. They’re doing a juggling act, often taking cash advances to pay off other lines of credit and making only minimum payments on their credit cards. That is a warning sign of impending financial disaster. Another warning sign is increased consumer debt. If an individual’s or family’s consumer debt is higher this year than it was last year, then they are heading in the wrong direction.www.ministrymatters.com
Comments / 0