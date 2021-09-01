Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Delta variant pushes need for blood donations higher

By Tim Johnson
nonpareilonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 case counts rising, the American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to help address a critical need by donating blood. The Red Cross said it needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for those who rely on them. In recent weeks, the Red Cross said has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.

