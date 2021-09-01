Four North East NHS health heroes have been named as the official starters of this year’s Great North Run
Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Mickey Jachuck, from South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Senior Sister Jade Trewick of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, Community Nurse Dorathy Oparaeche from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Occupational Health Lead Deborah Southworth from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead are all part of the event’s Great North Thank You Campaign.www.sunderlandecho.com
Comments / 0