Lakers fall to Jayhawks

The Lakeland volleyball team traveled to Jamestown Community College and fell to the DIII 5th ranked Jayhawks 3-1. The scores of the games were 15-25, 18-25, 25-19, 24-26. Lakeland continued to improve throughout the match while pushing the Jayhawks to the limit in the last game. On the day, Lakeland's Adrienne DiPierro recorded 21 assists and the team had 15 total aces. In the game 4 victory, Kelly Ponzani served the last 8 points with 4 aces.