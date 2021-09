There is a growing demand for long-term care, and experts believe that by 2065, the number of people needing LTC will double, according to new research by the online resource MedicareGuide.com. Some states have even enacted laws that assist people who need these health care and personal care services, including hospital stays, rehabilitation and assisted living. MedicareGuide.com has ranked the best states for long-term care, based on factors like the cost of assisted living, access and quality of life for those over 65 years old. Clients who need long-term care may want to consider moving to these states.