Faculty Position at the Kellogg School of Management

--------------- The award-winning Department of Business Analytics in the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa invites applications for one or more tenure-track faculty positions at the level of Assistant, Associate, and Full Professor starting August 2022. We are particularly interested in innovative scholars with a PhD degree entering or at the advanced Assistant Professor level, or the beginning Associate Professor level, and we are excited to consider a broad range of fields within Analytics, including Applied Mathematics, Business Analytics, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Informatics/Information Sciences, Logistics, Management Science, Operations Management/Supply Chain, Statistics, or any related field. The successful candidate(s) will contribute to vibrant and growing programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Find more information and apply at https://teach.tippie.uiowa.edu.