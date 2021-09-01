Cancel
Faculty Position at the Kellogg School of Management

 5 days ago

Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Applications are invited for a faculty position in Operations Management. The search is open to all ranks. A Ph.D. in Operations Management, Business, Engineering or related field must be in hand or expected by employment start date. Research potential, recommendations, and teaching capabilities will be the primary selection criteria. Candidates in all research areas of operations management will be considered, but they must have a thorough knowledge of operations management theory and practice. Successful applicants will be expected to do innovative research in operations management, participate in the school's Ph.D. program, and teach required and elective MBA courses.

