Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Carolina Castillo Crimm, Ph.D., Don Frazier, Ph.D., and Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., who will serve as presiding officer, to the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2023. The Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee was established by HB 2497 (87R) to promote patriotic education and increase awareness of the Texas values that continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across this state.gov.texas.gov
