TCU football captains look forward to a normal season

By CARSON HUGHES carson.hughes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball is back at Tri-City United and senior captains Brendan O’Keefe, Adam Henze and Reice Narum are gearing the team up for the season ahead. The upcoming year is especially exciting for the captains and the team’s total seven seniors. After the Titans’ last season was shortened to six games and called off before they could enter the playoffs, 2021 is a final chance for the team leaders to take home some section wins.

www.southernminn.com

