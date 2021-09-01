Cancel
Louisiana State

Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Emergency Response Resources, Personnel To Louisiana To Support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Military Department (TMD) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have deployed additional resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This follows an announcement from Governor Abbott earlier this week that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

