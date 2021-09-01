Black Swamp Arts Festival earns place in national list of top art fairs

Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked No. 61 in the Fine Art and Design Category in Sunshine Artist magazine’s annual 200 Best list. This year’s ranking is for the best shows of the last decade. Artists and craftspeople are typically asked to cast their votes each spring for the 200 Best shows list. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry, Sunshine Artist decided to tabulate the best shows of the last decade. The complete list of shows that made this year’s 200 Best list is available in Sunshine Artist’s September 2021 issue.