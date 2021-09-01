Rosemont Blotter: Police Recover Gun From Vehicle In Parking Garage

The following reports are from the files of the Rosemont Public Safety Department. The Rosemont Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every Wednesday. Carlos James R. Francisco, 22, of 2459 Hedge Row Dr., Aurora, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. At approximately 2:24 a.m. Aug. 22, police responded to a report of a man sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle on the first level of the Williams Street parking garage, 9550 Williams St. While speaking with the man, identified as Francisco, police said they detected an odor of alcoholic beverage. According to police, Francisco said he was waiting for a friend and was attempting to charge his phone. Before police went to go look for the friend, one officer reportedly noticed what appeared to be a small black handgun on the driver’s floorboard and a black holster on the floorboard next to the weapon. Police retrieved the weapon and discovered a loaded magazine fully inserted into the weapon with an unspent cartridge loaded into the barrel. A search turned up another loaded 9mm Sig Sauer magazine in Francisco’s front pocket, police said. He was taken to the Rosemont Police Station to await transport to a bond hearing. Police said Francisco had a valid FOID card, but no CCL.