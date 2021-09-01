Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

AP Source: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren't at liberty to publicly discuss...

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
John Smoltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#Ap Source#Mlb Network#The Associated Press#The Mlb Network#The New York Post#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BaseballCBS42.com

AP Source: Nats VP Bob Boone resigning over vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing was announced by the...
MLBFOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (15-3, 3.17 ERA) starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year — he’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías...
NFLbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The September Regulars?

Brett Taylor is the Editor and Lead Cubs Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at @BleacherNation and @Brett_A_Taylor. Bleacher Nation Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Bleacher Nation is a private media site, and it is not affiliated in any way with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Blackhawks. None of MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Cubs, the Bears, the Bulls, the White Sox, or the Blackhawks have endorsed, supported, directed, or participated in the creation of the content at this site, or in the creation of the site itself. It's just a media site that happens to cover MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks.
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ellis, O's 9 outs from MLB record 9th no-hitter vs Yanks

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are nine outs away from finishing a record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season in a game at Yankee Stadium. Rookie right-hander Chris Ellis held New York without a hit over five innings Saturday in his third major league start and was pulled after throwing a career-high 92 pitches. The 28-year-old allowed several hard-hit balls but none that dropped for hits.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ catcher Keibert Ruiz one week in with the Nats...

Keibert Ruiz was 24 for 48 (.308/.365/.577) with six doubles, five home runs, six walks, and five Ks over 20 games with the Washington Nationals’ top minor league affiliate, the Triple-A East’s Rochester Red Wings, after he came over as one of four prospects acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner out to LA.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Cubs manager Ross positive for virus, Chicago tops Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. “It'll probably fall to me though, truth be told,” a grinning Green said. Green took over as manager...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1905  Frank Smith of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. The score is the most lopsided margin of victory for a no-hitter in AL history. 1912  Smokey Joe Wood of the Red...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Labor Day brings a busy but not quite full slate with a dozen games, mostly matinee affairs so set those lineups early. The schedule features four of the National League's finest arms in action as Max Scherzer, Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler and Kevin Gausman all look to embellish their Cy Young award resume.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (September 6)

We have one month remaining in the regular season, and we’re looking at some tight races down the stretch. Giants lose then reclaim first-place in the NL West after weekend series against the Dodgers. Royals’ Salvador Perez has become the first catcher since Javy Lopez in 2003 to hit 40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy