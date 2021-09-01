Review: Steve Martin and friends track a killer in splendid new Hulu comedy mystery
Steve Martin, whose career path has intersected television since before he was a writer and an occasional presence on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" — his first TV appearance was in 1966, playing the banjo on a Southern California kids show called "Dusty's Attic" — has in his mid-70s co-created (with John Hoffman) a splendidly funny, involving and one might even say youthful series, "Only Murders in the Building." Co-starring the slightly younger Martin Short and the much younger Selena Gomez, it premiered Tuesday on Hulu.www.hastingstribune.com
