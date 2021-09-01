‘Don’t Breathe 2:’ Who is the bad guy?

Quite honestly this looks like a different version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith since the story is slightly different but a lot of the elements are still there. It would be great for a ripoff article no doubt, but the fact that the wife in this movie has amnesia at first is kind of interesting since then it takes on a similar element from The Long Kiss Goodnight. There are probably a few other elements that could be likened to other movies, but trying to find them all isn’t the goal at this moment since the title almost made it sound as though the wife was going to be the main point when in truth it would appear that both wife and husband are torn when she gets down to work. Hounded by people who want to kill them both, it’s a definite thrill ride it would appear since it looks to have plenty of action to go around and should be something that people might enjoy if they did like a few other action movies. It does feel that others would claim that it’s a ripoff as well though.