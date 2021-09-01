Cancel
Venezuelan opposition to face regime at negotiating table amid waning Washington support

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 5 days ago

Opposition leaders will meet representatives of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Mexico on Friday for a new round of negotiations aiming to end Venezuela’s political crisis, but the gathering seems skewed in favor of the rulers in Caracas, as their adversaries will attend visibly weakened amid signs that the country no longer holds Washington’s attention.

