News Release - Remembrance Ceremony in Purcellville to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

PURCELLVILLE, Va., September 1, 2021 — Mayor Kwasi Fraser and Town Council invite the community to attend the Town of Purcellville’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor local first responders and the memory of those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the First Responders Monument near the historic Bush Tabernacle located at 250 South Nursery Avenue. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Virginia Army National Guard, 29th Division Band Brass Group will be part of this year’s ceremony.