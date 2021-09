Lendefi Finance (Lendefi) is pleased to announce the launch of its leveraged trading protocol onto the Binance Smart Chain mainnet (BSC). The Lendefi protocol has successfully completed the testnet phase of development and is moving forward with its mainnet release. The mainnet release will initially take the form of a ‘canary’ release. Safety is the primary concern of the Lendefi protocol, and the canary mainnet release will allow Lendefi to conduct further testing of the protocol to minimize potential risks.