[Exclusive] Movie-Style Poster Previews the Story John Carpenter Wrote for New Comic ‘Tales For a HalloweeNight Vol. 7’!

❉ Shout! Factory’s brand new 4K Blu-ray remastering of this classic title leaves nothing to be desired. Long before Michael Bay turned his unparalleled visual eye loose on this franchise, there was 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, which was a direct continuation of the beloved children’s television series, which was in full-swing at the time. My mother, bless her heart, took my best friend and I to see this film on the big screen when we were six years old. The impact that events like these make on your young life cannot be underestimated, and while she likely dozed off, my buddy and I got lost in the energetic insanity that unfolded before our eyes.