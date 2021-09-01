Cancel
[Exclusive] Movie-Style Poster Previews the Story John Carpenter Wrote for New Comic ‘Tales For a HalloweeNight Vol. 7’!

By John Squires
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest issue from Storm King Comics will be on shelves September 22, 2021!. John Carpenter himself wrote one of the stories featured in the new volume, which is titled “Aliens Among Us.” In advance of the release, artist Luis Guaragna has whipped up a piece of a retro-style movie poster art for Carpenter’s latest tale, presenting “Aliens Among Us” as if it’s a new movie directed by Carpenter. You can exclusively check out that art down below!

