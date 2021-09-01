Cancel
Federal judge to approve $10 billion Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

By Chris Dickerson
West Virginia Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE PLAINS, New York – A federal bankruptcy judge has given conditional approval to a $10 billion bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma to settle more than 3,000 lawsuits about the company’s role in the national opioid crisis. The plan would force the Sackler family to pay $4.5 billion and relinquish...

