Football Demons rout Salida in shutout

Buena Vista blew out the rivalry game in the fourth quarter, racking up 24 final points en route to a 47-0 home win over in the season opener Salida Aug. 26. “The energy was electric, as fans from both north and south Chaffee County filled the Buena Vista High School stadium and flashes of lightning filled the sky, with standing room only on both sides of the field as the county rivalry raged,” The Mountain Mail reported Tuesday.