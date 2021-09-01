Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Randy Hartquist recognized for 50 plus years of service

By Sirrina Martinez
pipestonestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Hartquist, of Hartquist Funeral and Cremation Services, has been recognized by the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association for 50 plus years of service in the field. On August 11, Hartquist received the recognition during the association’s 2021 Summer Convention at Breezy Point Resort on Pelican Lake, Minn. Hartquist said his...

www.pipestonestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Hospice#Minneapolis#Pipestone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Vietnam
Related
North Webster, INinkfreenews.com

Brown Recognized For 10 Years Of Service At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — Teresa Brown was recently recognized for 10 years of service at the North Webster Community Public Library. Brown joined the library staff in August 2011 as a circulation clerk. In 2015, she was promoted to circulation manager, a position she currently holds. Brown holds a Bachelor of...
Karnes County, TXmysoutex.com

Celebrating 50 years of service

Half a century of dedication and hard work by Karnes County native Jesse Molina, employed since Aug. 26, 1971, by Red Ewald, a specialist in making fiberglass containers, were recognized by his company during a luncheon and ceremony for the 72-year-old. “I still feel good and I enjoy coming to...
Pottstown, PAMercury

Williams recognized with DAR community service award

The Valley Forge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented W. Ronald Williams of Pottstown with the National Society, Daughters of American Revolution Community Service Award in recognition of his outstanding volunteer service not only to his community but especially for his humanitarian outreach for Native Americans.
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

AmeriCorps Seniors Companion Volunteers recognized for service

On Aug. 18, Fort Hays State University Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteers from Barton and Pawnee counties gathered in Great Bend for a drive-through in-service event. Volunteers were provided a “to-go” meal from the Senior Center and informational materials were handed out. During the event, volunteers celebrating service anniversaries in July, August and September were recognized for their years of service. Foster.
Sabine County, TXdailynewsandmore.com

Maurice Patterson recognized for his service, and dedication to Sabine County

Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton helped present East Sabine Nutrition Center Board President and friend Maurice Patterson with an appreciation award. Mr. Patterson has served on the Senior Center Board for two decades or more. He has been instrumental in providing services to seniors, including homebound meals, and dine-in services. Mr. Patterson worked to organize the annual health fair, as well as educational programs such as SALT, and annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. When he wasn't volunteering at the Senior Center, he was serving on the JR Huffman Library Board, and the South Sabine Water Board.
Marshall, MNmarshallradio.net

Thomas Warren

Thomas “Tom” Warren, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall. A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Kent County, MItherapidian.org

18 Years of Service to Seniors

Right before a fresh, hot meal is served to participants in The Salvation Army of Fulton Heights Senior Program, Renee Ambriz will lead willing group members through devotions and prayer. She might read a story or share an anecdote on what God has done in her life. Ambriz’s genuine care and passion for others and the Lord are tangible in her spoken word.
Daphne, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Sports Academy Recognizes Employees for Meritorious Service

DAPHNE, Ala. - The United States Sports Academy recently recognized five employees for longevity and meritorious service during a ceremony on the school’s campus in Daphne, Ala.. Academy President and CEO Dr. T.J. Rosandich presented a 10-year meritorious service award to finance coordinator Mindy Malinowski and five-year awards to student...
Spencerport, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Ellen Carr recognized for a lifetime of service to Spencerport community

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented Ellen Carr with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her professional and civic accomplishments. She is a long-time resident of Spencerport and graduated from Spencerport High School. Ellen’s legacy of contributing to the Spencerport area goes back many years. In the early 1970s,...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Societyonespiritblog.com

Sister Mary Frances Amanfo Recognized as Infirmary Service Hero

Sister Mary Frances Amanfo was recognized as a Service Hero at the Infirmary for the displaying the value of COMPASSION. Sister Mary Frances was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient, who passed away in hospice after 2 1/2 weeks at the Infirmary. “Sister Mary Francis, from the moment...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Poindexter celebrates 85 years

Clifford “C.A.” Poindexter recently had the best weekend ever. He celebrated his 85th birthday with his wife, Becky, and four daughters: Polly and her granddaughter, Quynn, from Billings, Montana; PD (Patrice Diane), also from Billings; Kelly, who lives in San Diego; and Hannah and her husband, Aurthur, and soon-to-be baby, who live here in Jackson.
ObituariesEmporia gazette.com

Glenna Kay Gregory-Clark

Glenna Kay Smith entered this world on September 2, 1944, the daughter of Harold Louis and Minnie Cornelia (Fulwider) Smith, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021, at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita, Kansas, after an 8 year battle with breast cancer. At a young age, Kay and the family first moved to Lansing, Illinois; eventually settling in Sauk Village. She graduated from Bloom High School in 1962, then attended and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in journalism. Her first job as a journalist was with the Herrin, Illinois newspaper. She later was a reporter for the Chicago Heights Star newspaper in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Kay also taught journalism classes at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. Kay was a woman of many talents and went on to open a graphic design and desktop publishing business in Decatur, Illinois. Always one for adventure and new challenges, she moved to Topeka, Kansas and began working for Santa Fe Railroad as a writer of procedures and policies. She took many weekend jaunts exploring what Kansas had to offer. It was one of these jaunts where she discovered the tall grass prairie and Chase County and fell in love with the serenity and peacefulness of the prairie. She took a job as manager of a local women’s retreat and guest house, moving to Bazaar, Kansas, later moving to her “little house on the prairie” closer to the ranch and near Matfield Green. There, in 2002, she met a guy named Charlie, marrying him in January of 2004. After retiring, they moved to a little piece of paradise near Burns, Kansas and lived there until her passing. Even though she was retired, she never stopped working and giving of herself. She was an active member of the Bazaar Ladies Aid for many years and active in her local church. She loved doing genealogy research, scrapbooking, flowers, and her beloved prairie. Through her genealogy research, she was able to verify her lineage as a descendant of a soldier who served in the Continental Army of the American Revolution and became a member of the Susannah French Putney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This was truly one of the highlights of Kay’s life. Kay loved so many, and she was loved by so many in return. She will be missed.
Religionlutheranmuseum.com

One of the Martin Schuessler’s

Once again, I have to be really careful today because two boys who carried the same name through life were born just one year apart from one another, one born in 1876 and one born in 1877. These two went by the name of Martin Schuessler, and they happened to be first cousins. One of these boys was Martin Benjamin Schuessler, and the other was Martin Herman Schuessler. I will call the main character in today’s post Martin H.
AdvocacyKodiak Daily Mirror

Veteran and grandparent donates Vietnam-era flag to elementary school

When George Thompson dropped off 11-year-old Reagan Thompson, his granddaughter, at Anne Wien Elementary School on Wednesday, he noticed there was no American flag on the pole in front of the school. So the 70-year-old Vietnam veteran went home, got a flag and raised it in front of Anne Wien...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Leland Samuels Johanson

The best husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend peacefully left this life surrounded by family on Aug. 21, 2021. Leland Samuels Johanson mortal journey began in Willows, California on July 5, 1933. The son of Walter and Henrietta Samuels Johanson, he was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. After graduating from Burlingame High, he served in the Korean War infantry from 1953-1954.
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Mount Victory, OHKenton Times

Obit Donald Otis Anderson

Donald Otis Anderson, 90 of Mount Victory passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Hale Cemetery, Mount Victory, Ohio.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Ivory Lee Davis

Ivory Lee “Turkey” Davis, 64, passed peacefully at home in Benton Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon on Monday, Aug, 23, at McCoy’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1840 Union Ave., Benton Harbor. Supt. Steven McCoy will officiate and burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Share memories at www.bowermanfuneral.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy