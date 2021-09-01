Duluth/Superior: Summer Is Over When You Hear This Noise
There are certain signs Summer is ending. The leaves turn (sometimes they change early), shipping starts tapering off, kids go back to school, and these things show up. I am talking about that buzz you hear, only in this area in the late Summer early Fall. The sound of Cicadas. They have that certain sound that you can spot right away when they buzz outside your window. You know 'em when you see 'em, is what my Uncle used to say.mix108.com
Comments / 0