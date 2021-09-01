Cancel
Animals

Duluth/Superior: Summer Is Over When You Hear This Noise

By Chris Allen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are certain signs Summer is ending. The leaves turn (sometimes they change early), shipping starts tapering off, kids go back to school, and these things show up. I am talking about that buzz you hear, only in this area in the late Summer early Fall. The sound of Cicadas. They have that certain sound that you can spot right away when they buzz outside your window. You know 'em when you see 'em, is what my Uncle used to say.

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Summer Is Over#Cicada Mania
