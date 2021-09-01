Bentley Hockey Season Tickets on Sale Now!

Fans will be welcomed back to Bentley Arena for the 2021-22 season and season ticket packages are on sale now! The Falcons have exciting home games on the schedule against Ohio State (Oct. 8-9) and Boston College (Oct. 16) to start the season, and that is just the beginning. There are 18 home games on the schedule, including Atlantic Hockey rivals such as Holy Cross, Army West Point, RIT and Air Force and we want to see the Arena packed for each game! Prices are $75 for the Bentley community and $125 for external audiences. Packages are on sale for only a couple more weeks, so don't miss out! Copy the following link to grab yours today: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/12892/the-bentley-arena.