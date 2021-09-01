Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Bentley Hockey Season Tickets on Sale Now!

bentleyfalcons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans will be welcomed back to Bentley Arena for the 2021-22 season and season ticket packages are on sale now! The Falcons have exciting home games on the schedule against Ohio State (Oct. 8-9) and Boston College (Oct. 16) to start the season, and that is just the beginning. There are 18 home games on the schedule, including Atlantic Hockey rivals such as Holy Cross, Army West Point, RIT and Air Force and we want to see the Arena packed for each game! Prices are $75 for the Bentley community and $125 for external audiences. Packages are on sale for only a couple more weeks, so don't miss out! Copy the following link to grab yours today: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/12892/the-bentley-arena.

bentleyfalcons.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hockey#Season Ticket#Army West Point#Bentley Arena#Ohio State#Holy Cross#Rit#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLbleachernation.com

Blackhawks Announce Ticket Sales Date, Retirement Ceremonies for 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 NHL season is right around the corner, and that means important dates are being lined up. For example, the Blackhawks open the year on the road on October 13th against the Colorado Avalanche, which is 35 days away. They play their first game at the United Center on October 19th. And this afternoon, they announced when and how you can get your hands on single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season.
Boise, IDElkhart Truth

Notebook: Football season ticket sales increase for first time since 2015

BOISE — The Boise State athletic department reported Wednesday that 17,548 season tickets have been sold for the 2021 football season. That’s an increase of nearly 1,000 from the 16,580 sold the last time the Broncos had fans in 2019. It’s also the first increase since 2015. The Broncos had seen season tickets decline in each of the previous five seasons.
Detroit Lakes, MNlakesarearadio.net

Laker Activity Season Passes On Sale Now

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Activity Season Passes for Detroit Lakes High School are on sale now. Season passes will be available for purchase at all home events. Laker Season Passes are good for Laker home events, with the exception of playoff events. Adult Season passes are $40, Student Season passes are $5 & Senior Citizen passes are free.
Kentucky StatePosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Football Season Ticket Sales Steady Amid Pandemic

The surge of the COVID-19 delta variant has not drastically slowed down sales for Kentucky football season tickets. Kentucky has sold 32,200 season tickets ahead of the 2021 season, a university spokesperson informs KSR. Sales are on par with the last full regular season at Kroger Field. In 2019 Kentucky sold 33,450 season tickets.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders news: 1,800 season tickets now available

The impact of the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to require all fans who attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has had some affects on the business side of the franchise. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders owner Mark Davis said 1,800 new...
College Sportsdownthedrive.com

Bearcats Football Breaks School Season Ticket Sales Record

More than 22,000 of you have purchased Cincinnati Bearcats season tickets, according to the athletic department yesterday. Thank you for your support for Cincinnati Bearcats athletics! This bests the all-time record from 2010 of just over 18,000. Celebrate by watching last year’s hype video.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club’s 2021-22 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls return for their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22 vs. the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). San Diego’s season begins on the road Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ontario.
Camp Hill, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Camp Hill Marching Band readies for 2021 season

After the Camp Hill High School Marching Band won the Liberty Divison championship in 2019, at the season-ending Cavalcade of Bands competition, they like many area high school bands had to suffer through a truncated 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But this year the Camp Hill band heads...
NHLNBC San Diego

Gulls Tickets Are Back on Sale

The last time the Gulls played at Pechanga Arena was March of 2020. During the pandemic they played in Irvine at the Ducks training facility without anyone in the stands. So, this has been a (far too) long time coming. “I’m finally happy to say, as of today at 10:00...
Waltham, MAbentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Season Friday at Home

WALTHAM, Mass. - The Bentley women's soccer team gets the 2021 season started at home on Friday against Molloy at 3:00 pm, the first of two games in Waltham to begin the season. Picked 5th in the NE10 Preseason Coaches poll, the Falcons are coming off a standout 2019 season...
Saint Cloud, MNscsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud Men’s and Women’s Hockey Single Game Tickets On Sale

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 St. Cloud State Men's and Women's Hockey season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.scsutickets.com, downloading the St. Cloud State Huskies app or by calling the St. Cloud State Athletic Ticket Office at 1-877-SCSUTIX or 320-308-2137.
Sportsvisithutch.com

NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship Tickets On Sale Now

Visit Hutch, host of the 2021 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship, announces that online tickets are on sale now for the November Championship. The Championship dates are November 18-20 and will take place at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. This is the fourth year Hutchinson will host the 16 team, false...
Soccerbentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Falls in Season Opener to Molloy, 1-0 in 2OT

WALTHAM, Mass. – In what was a rematch of the last game they played, in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the Bentley women's soccer team came up just short as they fell to Molloy 1-0 in double overtime in the season opener of the 2021 season. Molloy's Sarah Tappeto scored off...
Delaware Statebentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Drops Season Opener at Wilmington (Del.) 5-2

NEWARK, Del. – The Bentley University men's soccer team received goals from junior Eric Makhatadze (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) and freshman James Gallagher (Kingston, Mass./Silver Lake), but the Falcons dropped their season opener at Wilmington University (Del.) 5-2 on Thursday. Makhatadze scored in the 25th minute on a penalty kick and...
College Sportsbentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Field Hockey Opens with Two Perennial Division II Powers

WALTHAM, Mass. – There will be no easing into the 2021 season for the Bentley University field hockey team as they'll open this weekend by hosting Bloomsburg University Friday afternoon and West Chester University Sunday afternoon. Both games are scheduled for 12 noon and can be viewed on the NE10...
Worcester, MAbentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Starts Season with Strong Performance at Holy Cross Invitational

WORCESTER, Mass. – It was a strong showing for the Bentley women's tennis team at it's season opening competition this weekend, at the Holy Cross Invitational. The Falcons competed against Division I Holy Cross, NE10 rivals Franklin Pierce, Assumption and Saint Anselm, and Nichols College. An all doubles competition, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy