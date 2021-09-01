Cancel
Iowa State

Unemployment insurance tax rates for Iowa employers will not increase for 2022

By Mary Stroka
The Center Square
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – The tax rates Iowa employers pay for unemployment benefits in 2022 will remain at 2021 levels, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week. This is the fifth consecutive year the tax rates will be in Table 7, the news release said. Table 7, one of eight tables the Iowa Workforce Development can select per calendar year under Iowa law, is the second lowest rate the law allows.

The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Center Square

Kentucky ranks in middle of hardest-working states in the nation

(The Center Square) – Kentucky ranks right in the middle compared with other states when it comes to working hard, at least according to a recently released report. For this Labor Day, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the hardest-working states in the country, comparing states across 10 metrics ranging from average workweek hours to the number of people with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Center Square

Indiana one of the hardest-working states in the nation

(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks higher than most states when it comes to working hard, at least according to a recently released report. For this Labor Day, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the hardest-working states in the country, comparing states across 10 metrics ranging from average workweek hours to the number of people with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.
Illinois StatePosted by
The Center Square

Analysis ranks Illinois near the bottom of nation's hardest-working states

(The Center Square) – A new analysis puts Illinois near the bottom of the hardest working states in the country. The personal finance website WalletHub looked at more than 10 indicators from average work week hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to determine the rankings. Illinois was ranked as the 43rd hardest-working state in the nation. Alaska and North Dakota took the top two spots as the hardest working states. New Mexico came in at No. 50.
EconomyPosted by
The Center Square

West Virginia pays off federal unemployment loans

(The Center Square) – West Virginia fully paid off its federal unemployment loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic and has enough money to also provide businesses with lower premium rates next year, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. During the pandemic, West Virginia borrowed about $185 million from the federal government...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Center Square

Murphy plans for $10 million in relief to New Jersey small businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida

(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy plans to allocate $10 million in relief to New Jersey small businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Ida. Small businesses and nonprofit entities with up to 50 employees can apply for $1,000 to $5,000 grants for short-term, immediate rent/mortgage reimbursement through the proposed grant program. A third of the $10 million will be targeted to businesses in an Opportunity Zone.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Center Square

Virginia launches supply chain program for businesses

(The Center Square) – Virginia launched the Supply Chain Optimization program designed to help businesses improve their global competitiveness and international trade, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The program will provide companies with training resources, strategy development and counseling to help improve global competitiveness and streamlining their supply chain management. The...
California StatePosted by
The Center Square

Report: Prop. 13 saves California taxpayers $2.4B each year

(The Center Square) – A report examining California’s local ballot measures that raised taxes found hundreds of initiatives passed over the past decade, costing taxpayers billions of dollars every year. Local taxes or tax increases require voter approval in California, making any attempt to increase government revenue politically difficult. The...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Center Square

Arizona businesses warn PRO Act would erase state’s economic edge

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s business leaders say labor legislation awaiting consideration in the U.S. Senate would cause a seismic shift in labor-employer relations, nullifying many aspects of state law employers look for when considering relocation. Associated General Contractors Arizona chapter President David Martin praised Arizona Democratic U.S. Sens. Kyrsten...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Center Square

Ohio begins voter roll purge

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s 88 boards of election began the process of removing inactive voters and those who have moved from the state’s voter rolls this week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. The four-year process identifies voters who have not voted in an election for at least two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy