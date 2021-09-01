Unemployment insurance tax rates for Iowa employers will not increase for 2022

(The Center Square) – A new analysis puts Illinois near the bottom of the hardest working states in the country. The personal finance website WalletHub looked at more than 10 indicators from average work week hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to determine the rankings. Illinois was ranked as the 43rd hardest-working state in the nation. Alaska and North Dakota took the top two spots as the hardest working states. New Mexico came in at No. 50.