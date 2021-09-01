Markets Tread Cautiously, At or Near New Highs

It’s always tricky trying to figure out the best way to position ahead of a company’s earnings report, as these binary events can lead to big moves both up and down for the price of a stock. While it might be tempting to add shares ahead of a release, waiting until after a company reports its numbers before initiating a new stock position is probably the smarter approach. That way, you have time to see how the market reacts to the report and can avoid putting your hard-earned capital at risk of a potentially sharp move to the downside.