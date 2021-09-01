Markets Tread Cautiously, At or Near New Highs
A cautious market — one which saw defensive plays like Real Estate, Healthcare and Staples go higher while Energy and Financials were lower — dominated this Hump Day trading activity. All indexes besides the small-cap Russell 2000 (which outperformed the majors at +0.58% on the day) took a dip in the final hour or so of trading. The S&P 500 was flat (+0.03%), the Nasdaq was +0.33% and the Dow came in its third-straight session lower: -0.14%.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0