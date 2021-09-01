Lillian Brewer

Lillian Triplett Brewer of Interlaken, known by her loved ones as “Gram,” passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 101. Lillian was born in Columbus, OH, on May 27, 1920. She was raised by her grandmother on a small farm near Athens, OH, where she attended a one room schoolhouse her first five years of school. She then attended and graduated from Amesbern School, in Amesville, OH, in 1939. Lillian came to Elmira, NY, in the fall of 1940 and attended Delkadeer School of Hair Dressing. In 1943 Lillian began her career at Willard Psychiatric Center and retired after 35 years of service as a clothing clerk.