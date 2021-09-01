Nevada’s 2021 legislative session 'least transparent in recent history,' think tank says

(The Center Square) – Nevada’s 2021 legislative session was the "least transparent in recent history," according to an analysis by a free-market think tank. The Nevada Policy Research Institute's (NPRI) 2021 Legislative Review and Report Card analyzes how lawmakers voted on key issues “impacting the degree of economic freedom and needed policy reforms,” according to its methodology. The report then ranks lawmakers both individually and by party affiliation based on their voting record on issues such as executive powers, education reform, and transparency.