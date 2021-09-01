Cubs Top Twins

Cancel
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Five Cubs pitchers combined to give up just one run as Chicago took down the Minnesota Twins 3-1 last night in Minneapolis. Zach Davies started for the Cubs and went four-and-a-third innings in his start, then the bullpen picked him up with four-and-two-thirds scoreless frames. Manuel Rodriguez got the win for Chicago in relief, and Rowan Wick earned his first save of 2021. Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ each had a solo home run for the Cubs.

