Cubs Top Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Chicago's Justin Steele and Adbert Alzolay combined to toss a two-hit shutout in the Cubs' 3-0 win over the Twins in Minnesota last night. Chicago held the Twins to just one run in their two-game interleague sweep. Frank Schwindel's three-run homer in the third inning provided the only runs of the game for either team. Steele got the win for the Cubs, striking out three in his five shutout innings. Alzolay went the rest of the way to pick up his first career save.