Cubs Top Twins
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Five Cubs pitchers combined to give up just one run as Chicago took down the Minnesota Twins 3-1 last night in Minneapolis. Zach Davies started for the Cubs and went four-and-a-third innings in his start, then the bullpen picked him up with four-and-two-thirds scoreless frames. Manuel Rodriguez got the win for Chicago in relief, and Rowan Wick earned his first save of 2021. Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ each had a solo home run for the Cubs.www.willmarradio.com
Comments / 0