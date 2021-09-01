JUST IN: Each Moment Matters Is Going Virtual With Online Auction Featuring Tuscany, Jane Seymour And More

Hospice has been a saving grace providing comfort for those in their final days and hours. Unfortunately, COVID has resulted in more than 56,000 deaths in Texas alone and an even greater need for hospice. But due to restrictions placed on hospitals, many times patients have not been able to be surrounded by their families and loved ones. For this reason, they have requested being transferred to residential hospice care. In Dallas the only in-patient hospice center is the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center.