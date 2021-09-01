Cancel
New London, MN

House destroyed by fire north of Green Lake

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New London MN-) Fire destroyed a house in New London Township Wednesday morning. New London Fire Chief Anthony Rupp says they were called to the house at 15801 85th Street Northeast at 5 a.m....the location is about 3/4ths of a mile north of Green Lake. Rupp says the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. New London was assisted at the scene by crews from Spicer and Willmar and the New London Ambulance crew. The house was abandoned and had been unoccupied for the last 3 or 4 years, and is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown, no one was injured, and fire crews were on the scene until shortly before 11 a.m.

