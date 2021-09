For many people, summer denotes many exciting activities, but with the progression of global warming over the last decade, we’ve seen the summer heat approaches new extremes every year. When the heat gets unbearable, most of us resort to our air conditioners and other cooling devices, but we must remember that excessive energy use adds directly to greenhouse gas emissions and global warming. Not to worry though, as there are tons of ways you can keep your house cool without excessive energy usage. This not only saves you money, but it also helps you be more environmentally conscious. Here are some basic summertime tricks to keep your home cool.