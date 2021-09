If you drive by Huron Tiger Stadium on Arizona Avenue, you’ll see a colorful “Huron Tigers” sign emblazoned on the fencing. This was a project by Vanya Wagemann’s senior homeroom at Huron High School. Students fit together diamond-shaped plastic pieces that were purchased to spell out the words using orange, white and black colors. They put the display together on the first day of school. “We started talking about this last year for a senior homeroom project, and we wanted to get it done right away this year,” said Wagemann, who teaches math courses at HHS.