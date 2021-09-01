Cancel
MLB

Rockies fall behind early, score 5 in 9th to beat Rangers

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5. Rodgers doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow, the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The four errors tied a team record for one inning, and Lowe’s broke a club record for a player in one inning. Jhoulys Chacin, the fifth of six Colorado relievers, pitched two scoreless innings for the win. The Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

