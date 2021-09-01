Cancel
Did You Mean to Drop That Treat? Your Dog Knows

MedicineNet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably can't fool Fido. New research indicates dogs may know whether you mean to withhold a treat or you're doing so by accident. This suggests dogs have a least one aspect of something known as Theory of Mind — an ability to attribute mental states to oneself and others, something long regarded as uniquely human.

#Dog Food#Dog Training#Your Dog#Show Dog#The Max Planck Institute#Scientific Reports#Harvard University#The American Kennel Club
