Kraft Heinz's Oscar Mayer brand is partnering with Lyft to bring its signature Wienermobile into the ride-hailing app's fleet, according to an announcement. Today (Aug. 25) through Aug. 27, certain Lyft users in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta who order an XL ride will be picked up by the 27-foot hot dog car. The Wienermobiles are driven by two five-star-rated "Hotdoggers" and come decked out with music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks and the Weenie Whistles made famous for summoning the vehicle in Oscar Mayer's advertising.