Maybe the Chinese are on to something?
On Monday, the Chinese government ruled that online gaming for their nation’s children would be limited to an hour on the weekends and holiday evenings. It’s a dramatic reduction from the country’s 2019 restrictions which limited online gaming to 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on the weekend. The move, reportedly, comes from parents who think online activities are “seriously harming their [the children] normal study, life and mental and physical health” according to a New York Times story.www.samessenger.com
