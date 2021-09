It’s been quite a few years since Listermann Brewing Company opened their doors, and as they prepare for their 13th anniversary party, it seems like it might be a good time to sit down with them and talk about the road that they’ve travelled to get here. In the last year or so there have been a lot of changes around the brewery, which opens up a great topic of who they are today. What defines the Listermann personality? We explored it all, from the beer to the people to all the little things that come in the middle.