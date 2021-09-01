Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Unvaccinated Players for Knicks, Nets and Warriors Would Have to Miss Home Games Under Local Rules

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnvaccinated NBA players for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors would have to sit out home games this season under local coronavirus rules, according to a league memo sent to teams and obtained by CNBC. Both New York City and San Francisco have put in place requirements that people entering a range of indoor venues including arenas and gyms must have received a Covid-19 vaccine. The requirements will not apply to visiting players in the two cities.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Nba Players#The New York Knicks#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s bold statement after Nets signing

That didn’t take long. Just one day after it was revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge had been cleared by his doctors to return to the NBA, the seven-time All-Stra has now agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for a sensational return to the team. According to reports, Aldridge has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Eastern Conference Exec On DeAndre Jordan Joining The Lakers: “I Hope The Nets Buy Him Out So He Can Join The Lakers’ AARP Squad. Better Yet, The LAARP. I’ve Never Seen A Roster Like This.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to almost every single veteran around the league over the past couple of months. The team is reportedly eyeing DeAndre Jordan if he agrees to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, as he's not expected to get many minutes going forward. Jordan...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nets Are The Favorite To Sign 7-Time All-Star

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career saw an abrupt end earlier this year after he was sidelined his a concerning heart issue in April. But now, it appears the seven-time All-Star power forward is gunning to resume his 15-year league career. Aldridge has reportedly passed all of the necessary medical tests to...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Brooklyn Nets Add Rumored Sixers Target

Paul Millsap is inking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday morning. Ever since the offseason kicked into gear and the new league year arrived, Millsap was expected to move on from the Denver Nuggets as his one-year deal, which he signed in 2020, expired.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star James Harden’s ‘scary’ 7-word warning to all 29 NBA teams

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the favorites to win it all in 2021-22, and James Harden just fueled that discussion even more with a bold warning to the 29 other NBA teams. Ari Alexander of KPRC Channel 2 in Houston caught up with Harden and asked him what Nets fans can expect from him in the upcoming campaign. Brimming with confidence, the Beard emphasized that a “healthy James Harden” is coming for “scary, scary hours” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To DeAndre Jordan Trade News

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading veteran center DeAndre Jordan, four future second-round picks and $5.78 million to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. The Pistons plan to work through a buy-out on Jordan’s current two-year, $20 million contract money owed. The Nets will save...

Comments / 0

Community Policy