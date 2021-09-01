Unvaccinated Players for Knicks, Nets and Warriors Would Have to Miss Home Games Under Local Rules
Unvaccinated NBA players for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors would have to sit out home games this season under local coronavirus rules, according to a league memo sent to teams and obtained by CNBC. Both New York City and San Francisco have put in place requirements that people entering a range of indoor venues including arenas and gyms must have received a Covid-19 vaccine. The requirements will not apply to visiting players in the two cities.
