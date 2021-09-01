CTDPH Announces West Nile Virus in CT
The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) announced that two Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection. These are the first two cases of WNV-associated illness identified in Connecticut this season. The patients are residents of West Haven and Bridgeport, between 70-79 years of age and became ill during the third week of August with meningitis and meningoencephalitis. Both are hospitalized and recovering.www.westbrookct.us
