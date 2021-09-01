Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

COVID surge in cases raises local concerns

By Caroline MacGregor, Staff Writer
The State Port Pilot
 5 days ago

As we approach the Labor Day holiday weekend comes the unsettling news that the risk level associated with becoming infected with COVID-19 is raging out of control. “I know everyone just wants Covid to be over. Unfortunately, right now your chances of catching Covid in Brunswick county are higher than they have ever been,” stated Boiling Spring Lakes Family Medicine doctor Karen Wood M.D. “We have a record number of patients hospitalized with Covid right now and both Dosher and Novant hospitals have had patients in their 20’s and 30’s on ventilators and dying in the past two weeks.”

