Mesa Celebrates National Library Card Sign-Up Month

Posted by 
Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 5 days ago
  • Lead Mesa is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Mesa Public Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. Mesa Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

"Education transforms communities, and libraries introduce us to the world, expose us to new ideas and ignite our imagination. The Library card is the key that opens the door to lifelong learning," said Polly Bonnett, Director of Mesa Public Library. "There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your library card."

Mesa Public Library offers everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, our library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Mesa Public Library cards are free for anyone who lives in Maricopa County for at least 30 consecutive days a year or who works, owns property or attends school within the County.

During National Library Card Sign-Up Month in Mesa, current Mesa Public Library cardholders can exchange their old card for a newer design at no cost. New members can visit any branch with a photo ID and register for a card. Lost cards can be replaced for free during National Library Card Sign-Up Month, usually a two-dollar charge, as long as there are no fines or fees on the account. Anyone who gets or renews a card in September will be entered in a drawing for exclusive Mesa Public Library swag.

Mesa Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. In 2020, Mesa Public Library followed the local and national trend of waiving overdue fines and fees.

Library cardholders can also check out items that might surprise you, like seeds for your garden, astronomy binocular kits, and cake pans.

Mesa Public Library has three branches:

Main Library, 64 E. First St.

Dobson Ranch Library, 2425 S. Dobson Road

Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit www.mesalibrary.org.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov

Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

