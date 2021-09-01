Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Pasta Chips
Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Pasta Chips are a super quick, crunchy snack that you won't be able to stop eating. Crispy Pasta Chips are our new favorite snack! Kenya has been experimenting in the kitchen a lot lately and these Salt and Vinegar Pasta Chips are his newest creation. Salt and vinegar has always been one of our favorite flavor combinations in our house so these pasta chips are one of our go-to's now. Crispy, crunchy and super satisfying!weelicious.com
Comments / 0