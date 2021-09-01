Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Drug tested at Inova shows effectiveness in treating severe cases of COVID-19

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
 6 days ago

A drug tested at Inova Health System has shown to improve clinical outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required supplemental oxygen. The Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety of fostamatinib was conducted on behalf of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in San Francisco. The study was sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, and results were published Wednesday in Clinical Infectious Diseases, an official publication of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

