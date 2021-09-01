Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, IA

Mitchell, Kossuth counties receive disaster proclamations from Governor Reynolds

superhits1027.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for two more north-central Iowa counties after recent severe weather. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized in Mitchell and Kossuth counties to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mitchell, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proclamation#Severe Weather#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StateCNN

Why Texas's strict abortion law is terrible for the economy

New York (CNN Business) — As abortion rights advocates scramble to fight a Texas law that effectively bans abortion in the state, economists are drawing attention to the financial hardships — and subsequent economic downsides — that can occur when women's reproductive rights are restricted. The effects having children can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy