Belmond man charged with Mason City robbery pleads guilty to lesser charge
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City has pleaded guilty. 18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were stabbed multiple times on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. Authorities say Edel helped hold down two victims, while Gordon stabbed them both repeatedly and then took property belonging to the victims.www.superhits1027.com
Comments / 0