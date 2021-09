MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Frankfort Falcons established themselves as a legitimate Class AA title contender in 2020. Kevin Whiteman’s team fought their way to the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket, but the statewide COVID-19 map halted their aspirations for a state title. Frankfort finished last season 7-1. “Last year was a great year, but it finished horribly,” stated Whiteman. “We are ranked third in the state, and we wanted to see what we could do. We had Oak Glen and Keyser on the regular-season schedule. Not knowing what could have been or what might have been kills, and I hate it for the seniors because they will never get it back.”