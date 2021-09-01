Guardians stole from helpless veterans

Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County issued the following announcement on Sep. 1. A few months back, we thought we had an exit plan to get the rest of our troops out of Afghanistan.. Now we see how fragile it was. There is chaos in Kabul and we've had to send troops back in to rescue those we should have helped to evacuate the country long ago. There are untold vets of the 20 years in the Afghanistan debacle who are now seriously struggling with what happened and how they are reacting to it. In addition, there are many other older vets - especially from the Vietnam era - who are seeing the same images they saw 50 years ago and from times since then..