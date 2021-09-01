Guardians stole from helpless veterans

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Montebello police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of bribing a drug trafficker.
Rudolph Petersen, 34, pleaded guilty to a single-count information charging him with bribery, according to the Department of Justice.
Petersen, who served as a Montebello police officer for nearly four years, solicited and received several cash bribes from a gang member and drug trafficker, according to his plea agreement. Prosecutors say Petersen admitted to taking a total of $14,000 in cash bribes since 2018.
Federal prosecutors say the drug trafficker, identified only as “co-schemer 2,” told Petersen he would put him “on...
Comments / 0