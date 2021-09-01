Cancel
Guardians stole from helpless veterans

By Doug Harling
epcan.com
 6 days ago

Most of the time, a scammer of veterans will be given a prison sentence that is less than satisfactory to those of us who are following the story. A few years here or there, a monetary fine ... it’s not enough. But now and then, a sentence will come along...

www.epcan.com

Sullivan City, TXprogresstimes.net

Sullivan City man pleads guilty to bribing Border Patrol agent

A smuggler who bribed two U.S. Border Patrol agents pleaded guilty Tuesday during a hearing at the federal courthouse in McAllen. Edwin Alejandro Castillo, 22, of Sullivan City pleaded guilty to bribery and smuggling charges Tuesday morning. Castillo and Jose Luis Duran, 25, of Mission bribed Border Patrol Agent Oberlin...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

Law firm says Alex Murdaugh stole money from business

COLUMBIA, S.C. - We’re learning more today about why a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family apologized when he said he was entering rehab after recovering from a weekend shooting that injured him. A bullet grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head Saturday as he changed a tire, months after his...
Small BusinessPosted by
Vice

Man Who Made Millions Overcharging for Printer Toner Is Going to Prison

A man who overcharged customers for printer toner has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. It may sound outlandish to send someone to prison for four years over overpriced printing supplies, but Gilbert Michaels ran a scheme that defrauded more than 50,000 people over several decades and earned him hundreds of millions of dollars. In one six year period alone, Michaels earned $126 million from his business.
Montebello, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Former Montebello Police Officer Rudolph Petersen Pleads Guilty To Taking $14,000 In Bribes From Drug Trafficker

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Montebello police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of bribing a drug trafficker. Rudolph Petersen, 34, pleaded guilty to a single-count information charging him with bribery, according to the Department of Justice. Petersen, who served as a Montebello police officer for nearly four years, solicited and received several cash bribes from a gang member and drug trafficker, according to his plea agreement. Prosecutors say Petersen admitted to taking a total of $14,000 in cash bribes since 2018. Federal prosecutors say the drug trafficker, identified only as “co-schemer 2,” told Petersen he would put him “on...
Lake County, ILLake County Gazette

News from the Veterans Assistance Commission

Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County issued the following announcement on Sep. 1. A few months back, we thought we had an exit plan to get the rest of our troops out of Afghanistan.. Now we see how fragile it was. There is chaos in Kabul and we've had to send troops back in to rescue those we should have helped to evacuate the country long ago. There are untold vets of the 20 years in the Afghanistan debacle who are now seriously struggling with what happened and how they are reacting to it. In addition, there are many other older vets - especially from the Vietnam era - who are seeing the same images they saw 50 years ago and from times since then..
San Diego, CAavast.com

Scammers who stole millions from elders indicted — how to protect yourself

For one of the first times ever, scammers who take advantage of elderly people facing the law. On August 25, 2021, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Diego California announced indictments against eight individuals they claim stole more than $2 million from victims over the age of 70 across the United States, with at least 10 victims in the San Diego area.
Sacramento, CAKMPH.com

Transient parolee arrested in connection to rape and murder in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — 51-year-old Troy Davis was arrested on Saturday after police identified him as a suspect in a horrific sexual assault and brutal murder of a 61-year-old Sacramento woman on Friday. Davis was charged Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office with sexually assaulting and murdering the...
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

Man faces jail after court finds he stole from Covid Paycheck Program

SEATTLE, Washington: A technology executive is facing a jail term after being found guilty of stealing $1.8 million in government pandemic payroll assistance. Mukund Mohan from Clyde Hill, Washington, is facing a 24-month prison term for committing fraud, after he misdirected some $1.8 million in state pandemic relief lending, meant to assist businesses to pay their staffs.
Public Safetytech.co

An Email Scammer Stole 620K Photos From iCloud Accounts

A California man has pled guilty to impersonating iCloud customer support over email in order to gain access to thousands of accounts. He stole more than 620,000 photos and 9,000 videos, stopping in mid-2018 after an FBI investigation raided his house. His motive: Stealing and sharing images of nude women, hosted on his Dropbox account.
Huntington, NYNewsday

Attorney, client sold Huntington home, stole $395K from sale, Sini says

An attorney and his client have been indicted for stealing $395,000 from their illegal sale of a Huntington home to the client's relatives, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday. Jerome Binder, 38, an attorney from Patchogue, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class c felony; six counts...
Rio Rico, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Former Rio Rico branch manager sentenced to 30 months for money laundering

PHOENIX — A former branch manager at Rio Rico bank was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months for money laundering over multiple years, authorities said Friday. A federal judge sentenced Carlos Antonio Vasquez, 41, of Nogales, Arizona, to 30 months for conspiring to launder money for a group of people “to conceal the illegal source of the funds,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Jackson, MIWLNS

Woman who stole from school’s PTO sentenced to probation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman that pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a school’s parent-teacher fund has been sentenced to probation, reports Jackson Citizen Patriot and MLive. Angela Mannor,44 of Leoni Township, pleaded guilty on July 13 to one count of “embezzlement of $20,000 or more but...
LawPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

If you write your own will, is it legal?

Q. If you write your own will and have it notarized, will it be just as legal as using an attorney?. A. Yes, provided it meets all legal requirements. There are some items you need to know to avoid any problems. Under New Jersey law, a will is valid if...
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can an umbrella policy protect me from my ex-spouse?

Q. My ex-spouse, who is quite litigious, will probably go after my non-ERISA pension and other assets for additional child support. Can an umbrella policy protect me in terms of future attorney fees and possible judgments?. — Divorced. A. There are several items to consider here. First, an umbrella policy...
Law Enforcementmyrgv.com

Guns, drugs, vehicles seized in Tamaulipas’ Frontera Chica

Tamaulipas law enforcement working in the “Frontera Chica” this weekend arrested city authorities helping criminal organizations and seized vehicles, “two of them monster types,” as well as dozens of weapons, thousands of cartridges and drugs, according to the Mexican state’s news release Sunday. Five operations took place across Camargo, Diaz-Ordaz...

