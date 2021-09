This past week NBA Star, Donovan Mitchell, held his annual basketball skills camp at the Greenwich Country Day School (GCDS). Campers ranging from grades 5 to 12 had the opportunity to play the game, learn from special guests, and interact with Mitchell himself. Campers were also given an opportunity to take individual pictures with Mitchell, Adidas backpacks filled with various items, and a pair of D.O.N. Issue 3’s, the third iteration of Mitchell’s shoe line. This is the third time Mitchell has held his camp in Greenwich and each year it has provided the campers with lessons on and off the court that will last them a lifetime.